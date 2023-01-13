DAVID LEE ROTH Tells The Tale Of A Two-Year Love Affair - "Haiti Was Hopping"; New Episode Of "The Roth Show" Streaming
January 13, 2023, 38 minutes ago
Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to Season 2, Episode 4 below:
YouTube user Robert Moseley has shared video of David Lee Roth's January 9, 2020 show at Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues, which was part of his Las Vegas residency. Check out the entire show below, and go to Moseley's VideobobTV channel here.