DEAN DELRAY: The Comedian Who Found His Rhythm With AC/DC

AC/DC Beyond the Thunder podcast delivers an electrifying season finale with comedian Dean Delray taking center stage. Delray, a multifaceted artist and passionate AC/DC fan, captivates listeners with his unique blend of comedy, music, and podcasting, marking a triumphant tale of resilience and passion.

Delray's journey traces back to 1978 when he witnessed AC/DC's legendary performance at the Day on the Green festival. This encounter sparked a lifelong love affair, culminating in a surreal moment backstage at the Cow Palace during AC/DC's Fly On The Wall tour in 1985. Fast forward 35 years, Delray found himself previewing the secret new AC/DC album, PWR UP, months before its release, and hosting the band on his podcast, "Let There Be Talk," a groundbreaking moment for both Delray and AC/DC.

Listeners can expect riveting anecdotes from Delray's experiences, including encounters with AC/DC members and his transition from music to comedy. With over 5,000 comedy shows under his belt and performances alongside renowned comedians and musicians, Delray's story epitomizes resilience, passion, and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Delray's passion for AC/DC shines through in everything he does, from jamming out to "Whole Lotta Rosie" with fellow comedians, Bill Burr and Conan O’Brien, to leading the charge in an annual Tribute to Bon Scott Comedy & Rock show. His infectious enthusiasm for the band is palpable.

Reflecting on his journey, Delray shares, "All my dreams have come true from comedy. I love it more than anything I’ve ever done." Despite starting his comedy career at 44, Delray proves it's never too late to pursue your passions.

Throughout his career, Delray has drawn inspiration from AC/DC, particularly from Bon Scott, the band's legendary frontman. "Everybody was obsessed with Angus. I was more obsessed with Bon," confessed Delray. He admires AC/DC's work ethic and sees parallels with his own journey as an underdog in the entertainment industry.

Delray's podcast, "Let There Be Talk," serves as a platform for sharing stories of inspiration and creativity. With over half a million followers and 700+ episodes, Delray celebrates music, film, TV, comedy, and more.

As Delray continues his tour with comedian Bill Burr throughout the Southwest, including a performance at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, fans can expect nothing short of a memorable experience.

Don't miss the electrifying finale, guaranteed to kick you in the teeth. To learn more about Dean Delray and his upcoming performances, visit DeanDelray.com.

As AC/DC Beyond the Thunder wraps up its season, fans are encouraged to support the podcast’s charitable initiatives. Donations as small as $1 can make a difference, with 100% of profits going directly to the Make-A-Wish and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Foundations.

To catch the season finale featuring Dean Delray and explore previous episodes of AC/DC Beyond the Thunder, head BeyondtheThunder.com.