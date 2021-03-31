DEATH DEALER Release New Track "The Heretic Has Returned"; Visualizer

Death Dealer has released another song from their third album, Conquered Lands, which was released last November via Steel Cartel Records. "The Heretic Has Returned" is a sequel to the song “Curse Of The Heretic”, off of their debut album War Master, and can be heard below.

Vocalist Sean Peck chimed in" “We went with a very fan driven campaign that was greatly supported. There were only a few songs we let the streaming services have so you had to purchase it and support the band and support heavy metal to hear the whole thing. We all decided that maybe it would be cool to let another song out there so that people could hear more of what all the hype was about and maybe grab it before it was all sold out. Because the initial campaign went so well, we hardly have any vinyls left and we are super low on the digipaks too so jump in the deep water with us you will not be sorry. If you love screaming heavy metal that is ha!”

Ross The Boss said: “I really dig this song we thought about putting the ballad out there '22 Gone' which I love but we settled on putting another thrasher for people to hear.”

The all-star heavy metal roster of Death Dealer features the aforementioned Ross The Boss (Ex-Manowar), vocalist Sean Peck (Cage, The Three Tremors, Denner/Shermann), guitarist Stu Marshall (Dungeon, Night Legion), drummer Steve Bolognese: (Ross The Boss Band, Into Eternity), and newly added bassist Mike Lepond (Symphony-X, Ross The Boss Band).

Order Conquered Lands here.

Tracklisting:

"Sorcerer Supreme"

"Every Nation"

"Beauty And The Blood"

"Running With The Wolves"

"The Heretic Has Returned"

"Conquered Lands"

"Hail To The King"

"Slay Or Be Slain"

"Faith Under Fire"

"22 Gone"

"Born To Bear The Crown"

"Every Nation" lyric video:

“Running With The Wolves” video:

"Sorcerer Supreme" lyric video: