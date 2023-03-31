DEMONICAL Introduce New Singer, Drop Surprise EP, Post "Into Victory" Lyric Video

Swedish death metal band, Demonical, returns with a surprise EP, Into Victory, featuring one new, original track and a cover of a Ramones song. The EP is out today on Agonia Records in CD and digital. Its title track received a lyric video, which can be viewed below.

The new material marks a lineup change, with the band debuting a new singer. "With the release of 'Into Victory', we hereby welcome Charlie Fryksell as our new vocalist," comments Demonical. "Like an unstoppable force, we will push on towards new greater goals and this EP is another step on that path. So ladies and gentlemen, join us in death!"

Into Victory followed the footsteps of Mass Destroyer (2022) to Glashuset and Sellnoise Studios, where it was recorded & produced by Demonical, Jonas Arnberg and Johan Hjelm. Mixing and mastering was done by Ronnie Bjornstrom at BLP Studios (Meshuggah, Blood Red Throne). The cover artwork was painted by Belial Necroarts.

"Into Victory

"Somebody Put Something In My Drink" (Ramones cover)

Lineup:

Charlie Fryksell - vocals

Eki Kumpulainen - lead guitars

Johan Haglund - rhythm guitars

Martin Schulman - bass

Ronnie Bergerstahl - drums

(Photo - Jens Ryden)