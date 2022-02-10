DEMONICAL Release Lyric Video For New Single "Fallen Mountain"; More Mass Destroyer Album Details Revealed

Swedish death metal masters, Demonical, premiere a lyric video for the first song to be revealed from the band's looming album, Mass Destroyer, set for release on May 6 via Agonia Records. Watch the clip below.

Struck by a burst of inspiration, Demonical indulged in a creative spree immediately after the release of their antecedent offering,"World Domination; and with expertise worthy of death metal veterans, shaped it into Mass Destroyer. Developed in less than two years, the album reflects the energy that spawned its creation, and keeps to the Swede's HM2-beaten track, promising a few twists along the way. Adorned in an old fashioned attire, Mass Destroyer packs a gruesome punch, embodies organic sounding and delivers a truly fiendish experience from well-seasoned old-school death-dealers.

"A huge inspirational boost hit us so why waste time and wait? Just hammer while the metal is hot," explains the band, as to what seems to be a tried and true process, that already preceded Hellsworn (2009), Death Infernal (2011) and Darkness Unbound (2013). "The outcome is here, our seventh full-length and another vicious Demonical assault of Stockholm-style death metal madness and beyond," the band comments. "Once again and as always, we wanted to crawl back in time and explore the early days of death metal but with traces and hints of various other metallic subgenres."

Mark Riddick (Absu, Arsis) added his gruesome touch to Mass Destroyer in designing the fiendish cover artwork. Glashuset and Sellnoise Studios were used for recording with Johan Hjelm and Jonas Arnberg behind the helm, while Karl Daniel Liden mixed and mastered the album at his Tri-Lamb Studios.

"We worked with the same production team as last time and the result turned out nothing but great," the band continues. "A dynamic and breathing album we all feel very satisfied and proud off. Can’t wait to destroy the masses!"

Album formats:

- Digipak CD

- Box CD

- Tape

- LP (Black, Red and PD)

- Digital

Clothing:

- TS

- Zipped hooide

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"We Conquer The Throne"

"Sun Blackened"

"Fallen Mountain"

"Wrathspawn"

"Dödsmarsch"

"Lifeslave"

"Cemented In Ire"

"By Hatred Bound"

"Fallen Mountain" lyric video:

The May release of Mass Destroyer will see the band head out on a headlining string of six dates in Germany and Czech Republic with Nervochaos and Repuked as support.

Lineup:

Christofer Säterdal - vocals

Eki Kumpulainen - lead guitars

Johan Haglund - rhythm guitars

Martin Schulman - bass

Ronnie Bergerståhl - drums

(Photo - Jens Ryden)