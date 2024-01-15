Did A #1 Song For Toddlers By An Imaginary Band Inspire DEF LEPPARD To Write "Pour Some Sugar On Me"?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with a mystery singer who had two songs in the Top 10 at the same time with two different bands... but here’s the thing, he never got any credit. Nobody knew who he was until much later. One of these songs was so massive it became the #1 song of the year beating out The Beatles, The Stones, and Elvis who all had big hits that year. I’m taking about the #1 song of 1969, 'Sugar, Sugar' by The Archies. This song is so catchy everyone was singing it then and is still singing it now. And to think the #1 smash was actually written for pre-schoolers for a cartoon. There was so much mystery surrounding the identity of this singer and his imaginary band that it was a trivia question that no one could solve for years. The question was: What group never appeared together, never went on the road together, never interviewed together, and had a #1 hit? Coming up we’ll get the answer from Ron Dante in this exclusive interview and the story of a song so catchy it hit #1 for 4 weeks in the US and 8 weeks in the UK, and inspired Def Leppard to write 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' decades later."