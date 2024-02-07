Did JOE WALSH Really Send EAGLES Bandmate DON HENLEY To Hospital With Drunken Botched Circumcision?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"This the craziest rock and roll story you’ll ever hear. In 1979, Eagles Hall Of Fame guitarist, Joe Walsh, announced he was running for President of the United States, with a campaign promise of "free gas for everyone” if he won. His antics became world famous. He actually tried to circumcise Eagles singer Don Henley when he was drunk, he drove a Lincoln town car into a hotel swimming pool. But, that’s nothing... he caused 100s of thousands of dollars of damage when he took a chainsaw to another hotel room, and we have the theme song for his failed campaign, 'Life’s Been Good', a 70s rock classic which was the autobiography of his legendary hedonism. The crazy story is coming up, next on Professor Of Rock."