Did This ROLLING STONES Classic Really Come To KEITH RICHARDS In A Dream?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates; Video

"Up next, the story of the most famous grammatically incorrect rock song in history, and the legendary riff came to the guitarist in a dream… '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' by The Rolling Stones. Keith Richards dreamt the famous riff and then rolled out of bed and recorded it. Funny thing is, he meant for the riff heard round the world to be a horn section and he was worried he may have inadvertently ripped it off. Thank goodness the horns didn’t take. When he showed it to singer Mick Jagger, the frontman went nuts. He wrote the lyrics and they became the greatest "middle finger to the man" lyrics in the rock canon and then to top it all off, the song got banned for being too suggestive! Pirate Radio stations started playing it and then it blew up! The story of a true 60s classic, next on Professor Of Rock."