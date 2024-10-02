DIMEBAG DARRELL's "Cannabis From Hell" Launches Debut Product, Exclusively Available In California From October 7-13

The wait is over for cannabis and heavy metal enthusiasts alike. Dimebag Darrell’s Cannabis From Hell - a premium cannabis line paying tribute to the late legendary Pantera and Damageplan guitarist Dimebag and his love of Mary Jane along with his unmistakable rock ‘n’ roll legacy - will launch with their limited-edition debut product, Pinteras, pre-rolled pinners in collaboration with Slimmies and Higher Vibes Solutions.

The launch, limited to 1,000 units, will be exclusively available in Sacramento, CA surrounding Pantera’s headlining performance at the iconic Aftershock Festival on Thursday, October 10. Festival goers can find Pinteras exclusively at any Cookies and/or Lemonnnade dispensaries in Sacramento and at Four Twenty Bank in Palm Springs during the entire week of Aftershock (10/7-10/13). Attendees can bring proof of purchase to the Dimebag Hardware booth inside Aftershock festival grounds for a special festival-exclusive Dimebag Darrell gift.

The journey to bring Dimebag Darrell’s Cannabis From Hell to life began three years ago at Aftershock. Scott “SVH” Von Heldt, CEO of Higher Vibes Solutions and Co-Founder of Dimebag Darrell’s Cannabis From Hell brand recalls a fateful conversation with Rita Haney, trustee and widow of Dimebag Darrell. “I was there representing one of my cannabis clients when I met Rita and asked if she’d ever considered doing a cannabis brand in Dime’s honor. She told me, ‘Yeah hun, I have, but everybody flaked, and we never found the right partner to make it happen.’ My response was, ‘Well, you found the right guy.’ From that point on, I made it my mission to find the perfect partners to honor Dime’s legacy with authenticity.”

Drawing from Dimebag’s love for rolling pinner-style joints, Von Heldt enlisted the expertise of Slimmies, the first company in California to roll a straight, slim-style pre-roll. “The guys at Slimmies jumped at the opportunity to join us in creating a kick-ass 10-pack of pinner-style pre-rolls—perfect for festivals, concerts, or just rockin’ out to your favorite Pantera jams at home. Pinteras are the perfect way to light ‘em up and watch it go!” adds Von Heldt.

Pinteras is a special 8th of premium indoor-grown flower, rolled into ten small “pinner-style” joints, just like Dimebag himself loved to smoke. Each collectible pack features the phrase “Let the Rocker take care of the Rockers,” written in Dimebag’s own handwriting, making it a must-have for both fans and connoisseurs. The Pinteras 10-packs feature a balanced hybrid strain called Revolution (Is My Strain), a cross of Ghost OG x Purple Punch, delivering a gassy, high-octane boost with the smooth taste and cerebral high of its purple terps.

Beyond the launch of Pinteras, fans can look forward to future releases from Dimebag Darrell’s Cannabis From Hell, including 3.5g Cemetery Eighths, THC & Hemp-infused Blacktooth Grins, and Redd Fang ready-to-drink Bloody Mary’s. In addition, the team will be unveiling a line of functional gummies under the Dimetime brand, featuring 20 Blacktooth Berry gummies designed to enhance creativity and deliver a sense of overall well-being. Stay tuned for more details.

For a full list of dispensaries stocking Dimebag Darrell’s Cannabis From Hell products, head here.