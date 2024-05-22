Doom Metal Pioneers PENTAGRAM Sign With Heavy Psych Sounds Records; New Studio Album + Reissues On The Way

Heavy Psych Sounds Records has announced the signing of doom metal pioneers, Pentagram.

Says the label: "We’re incredibly stoked to announce that the US pioneers of doom metal Pentagram are now part of the Heavy Psych Sounds family! We'll release a brand new album after 9 long years and reissue two gems from the past with new artworks and coloured vinyls!!"

Says Pentagram's Bobby Liebling: "Pentagram was conceived 53 years ago! We’ve seen many ups and downs and if the decades have given us anything, its wisdom. We know our new studio album is the best one we’ve ever written. We also realize that we need the perfect partner who not only understands the music but also knows the importance of packaging and presentation..

"After a meticulous search for the right record label, we are proud to announce that Pentagram has signed with Heavy Psych Sounds! They are fans first, musicians themselves and believe in the music as much as we do!

"On the topic of our best albums, HPS will also reissue my favorite Pentagram album to date, Sub-Basement and its companion, Review Your Choices. These two sorely overlooked albums will finally get the packaging and distribution that they’ve deserved. Joe Hasselvander did an incredible job on the instrumentation of these albums and co-wrote some of our thickest and most demented material. No longer will these records be passed by and overlooked! They stand tall next to any album perceived as “heavy” back in 1999/2000.”

Heavy Psych Sounds adds: “Here at HPS Records we are all so stoked and excited and still can’t believe that we are going to work with such an incredible band. A band who laid the groundwork for the doom and metal scenes, a band that put its indelible mark on the history of this genre. We hope to have a long and fruitful bond and work diligently together for years to come. It is with immense pride and excitement that we will soon reissue 2 great albums from the past and a brand new one. Together with the band singing we are offering a choice of brand new merchandise ready to go from our online shop. It was a pleasure to have worked with Pellet to make this joint venture a success.”

Check out new Pentagram merch here, and stay tuned for updates.