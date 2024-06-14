SUNBURST - Manifesto

Manifesto is the second full-length from Greek metallers Sunburst. Guitarist Gus Drax’s reach extends to other bands like Black Fate and more notably Suicidal Angels, but there is no thrash attack to be found with Sunburst. This is expertly executed prog/power metal with an outstanding performance from Vasilis Georgiou.

This reminds of how good Kamelot was back in the day with Roy Khan at the helm when The Black Halo blew listeners away. Georgiou possesses a similar tone to Khan – he is emotive, expressive and brings the songs to life. Drax is versatile on guitar, fitting in his solos to match the mood of each song – brilliantly melodic with bits of neoclassical expression in his playing.

Manifesto does not overextend itself with ideas – fitting eight songs at a digestible 50 minutes, but it doesn’t feel that long. The “cinematic” elements as the band calls them, blends in seamlessly with the compositions as the symphonics are not overwrought and do not suffocate the metal heart of Sunburst.

The lyrics focus on life and philosophical ideas that are thoughtful and well put together. “Samaritan” and “Hollow Lies” excel in these areas and they slay musically with keyboard work akin to Stratovarius’ Jen Johansson.

Manifesto is progressive without being too calculated or meticulous and that is one area where they shine – the rhythmic progressions are natural and this contributes to the memorability along with the strong chorus work.

This demands repeated listens and will go down as one of the best of 2024; give these guys a go.