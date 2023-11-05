ELECTRIC CALLBOY Share "$0 Production" Live Video Of "F**KBOI" From Denver Show Featuring CONQUER DIVIDE Vocalist KIARELY
November 5, 2023, an hour ago
Germany's Electric Callboy, who recently wrapped up a sold out North American tour, have shared an official live video for "Fuckboi" featuring Conquer Divide vocalist Kiarely Castillo.
"This is a $0 production. We decided spontaneously to record the show in Denver, so we equipped our crew with iPhones and action cams, and we think they did a damn good job."
Electric Callboy's Tekkno (Tour Edition) is available to order in the following formats:
- Ltd. 180g. ultra clear-red splattered Vinyl (limited to 1.000 copies / band exclusive)
- Ltd. 180g. yellow-black marbled Vinyl (limited to 500 copies / band exclusive and CM Distro)
- Ltd. 180g transp. light blue-lilac marbled Vinyl (available at all outlets)
- Standard CD Jewelcase
Tracklist:
"Pump It"
"We Got The Moves"
"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)
"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)
"Mindreader"
"Arrow Of Love"
"Parasite"
"Tekkno Train"
"Hurrikan"
"Neon"
"Pump It" (Live)
"Hate/Love" (Live)
"Spaceman" (Live)
"We Got The Moves" (Live)
"Hypa Hypa" (Live)