ELECTRIC CALLBOY To Release Tekkno Album In September

Electric Callboy officially announces the release of their brand new studio album, Tekkno, out on September 9 via Century Media Records. This announcement comes after the band hits the Top 40 of the German single charts with their newest single “Spaceman” (#31 single charts).

After the band released their previous album in 2019, it's time again for an energy-charged musical firework. The ten track album includes the previously released fan favorite tracks "We Got The Moves", "Pump It" and Electric Callboy's current single, "Spaceman".

Electric Callboy vocalist and keyboardist, Kevin, states, “It feels so unbelievably good to finally present our new album Tekkno to the world. Created in a time without any live shows we put all our passion, energy and craziness into this one record. Never felt it more intense to write new music. With this announcement we celebrate the liberation from our daily studio routine back to many awesome live shows with you guys! We can’t wait to see you again soon!”

Tekkno will be released on September 9 in several formats such as Ltd. CD Digipak, Deluxe CD Box Set, 180-gram LP+CD incl. poster in various vinyl colors and on all digital platforms. The Deluxe Box Set will come along with the CD Digipak, bottle opener with different sounds, signature card game and 6-piece coaster set.

Tekkno is available to pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Pump It"

"We Got The Moves"

"Fuckboi" (feat. Conquer Divide)

"Spaceman" (feat. Finch)

"Mindreader"

"Arrow Of Love"

"Parasite"

"Tekkno Train"

"Hurrikan"

"Neon"

"Spaceman" video:

Electric Callboy is:

David (drums)

Daniel (bass)

Kevin (vocals, keys)

Nico (vocals), Daniel (guitar)

Pascal (guitar)