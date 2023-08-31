ELUVEITIE Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

August 31, 2023, 57 minutes ago

On August 18, Swiss metal legends, Eluveitie, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed video footage of the band's full set, which an be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Exile Of The Gods"
"Nil"
"Epona" (Metal Version)
"Deathwalker"
"Lvgvs" (Metal Version)
"A Rose For Epona"
"Thousandfold"
"Ambiramus"
"Breathe"
"King"
"De Ruef Vo De Bärge"

Encore:

"Aidus"
"Ategnatos"
"Inis Mona"



