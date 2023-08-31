ELUVEITIE Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
On August 18, Swiss metal legends, Eluveitie, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed video footage of the band's full set, which an be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Exile Of The Gods"
"Nil"
"Epona" (Metal Version)
"Deathwalker"
"Lvgvs" (Metal Version)
"A Rose For Epona"
"Thousandfold"
"Ambiramus"
"Breathe"
"King"
"De Ruef Vo De Bärge"
Encore:
"Aidus"
"Ategnatos"
"Inis Mona"