ELUVEITIE Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

On August 18, Swiss metal legends, Eluveitie, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed video footage of the band's full set, which an be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Exile Of The Gods"

"Nil"

"Epona" (Metal Version)

"Deathwalker"

"Lvgvs" (Metal Version)

"A Rose For Epona"

"Thousandfold"

"Ambiramus"

"Breathe"

"King"

"De Ruef Vo De Bärge"

Encore:

"Aidus"

"Ategnatos"

"Inis Mona"