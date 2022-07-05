ENTROPY Singer GER SCHREINERT Announces Retirement From Live Performances

Singer Ger Schreinert (aka Gerry James) of Canadian metal band, Entropy, has announced his retirement from the stage. He issued the following message to fans:

"Due to personal reasons, I have decided to retire from Entropy live performances.

First and foremost, I would like to thank Dan Lauzon (guitars), for decades of commitment, great musical creativity, and friendship. I also would like to thank my band mates Blake Lemieux (drums) and Oscar Rangel (bass), the best rhythm section we ever had, for their commitment and excellent contributions.

I also sincerely thank all of you metal fans, and music industry professionals for your support in the last decades. I am proud of the Entropy catalogue, and I am grateful for all the CD and digital copies we shipped around the world.

It has been a real blast singing these songs for you metal fans. I will always have many wonderful memories of so many great shows, in so many awesome venues, for so many years. The Entropy show in Toronto last month with Voivod was an excellent way to send off a 30+ year Entropy career, and say “thank-you very much - good night!”

As I roll into my mid 50's, I will always have Metal music in my life - although not in such a serious and physically demanding context as singing original live extreme metal. 😊

My personal business pursuits are growing and demanding more of my time these days, and my family and health/fitness goals remain my focus. I am at peace with this decision, and I am happy in my life, spending lots of time at the cottage this summer, hiking and enjoying the natural beauty of the North. 😊

I have encouraged Danny to seek a replacement vocalist for me, if he wishes to continue with Entropy live shows, and I remain 100% supportive in that regard.

Cheers to all of you. Horns up! Ger." 🤘

(Photo by: Pamela Ashton – Lauzon)