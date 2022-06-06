EUROPE Honored With Monument In Swedish Hometown - "We Were So Honoured And Humbled Today" (Photos, Video)

On Saturday (June 4), a monument in honour of rock legends Europe was unveiled at at Blå Parken (Blue Park) in Upplands Väsby, a municipality in Sweden where several members of the band grew up.

Europe shared a few photos from the event, stating: "Friends! We were so honoured and humbled today as our hometown Upplands-Väsby unveiled a monument in our honour as part of their 70 years celebration. We are so incredibly lucky to get recognised in this way. THANK YOU VÄSBY!" 🙏





Last week it was announced that Europe's music video for their 1986 mega-hit, "The Final Countdown", has officially surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

The band took to social media with the following message: "Unbelievable! One Billion Views! Thanks so much to everyone out there who has enjoyed 'The Final Countdown' song and video! We’re sure we have annoyed a few people along the way as well with this song. : ) In any case we are super thrilled and will celebrate tonight in Gothenburg with all our fans on this tour with Whitesnake!"

Europe's upcoming dates supporting Whitesnake are listed below.

June

6 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Saku Arena - Tallin, Estonia

10 - Aren - Kaunas, Lithuania

12 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

14 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

21 - Samsung Hall - Zurich, Switzerland

28 - Lorenzini - Milan, Italy