EVIL MASQUERADE Covers LACRIMOSA's "Revolution"; Music Video Streaming

Both Lacrimosa and Evil Masquerade are bands that have been around for ages, yet you don't hear much about them in the mainstream rock media.

When Lacrimosa mainman, Tilo Wolff, asked Henrik Flyman if Evil Masquerade wanted to contribute to the band's 30 Years Anniversary Box with a cover, he immediately accepted. The choice fell on the title track from Lacrimosa's 2012 release, Revolution.

Henrik comments in the Anniversary Box booklet: "It still feels uncomfortably up-to-date."

This new English version has Evil Masquerade written all over it. Powerful, quirky and dark. Evil Masquerade's singer, Nicklas Sonne, manages to elevate it even further with his expressive, and at times almost explosive, performance.

The new "Revolution" is now released as a single by Dark Minstrel Music. You can check it with the music video below, and on Spotify.