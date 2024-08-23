FINGER ELEVEN Debut Official Music Video For New Single "Adrenaline"

5X Platinum-selling and Juno Award-winning rock outfit, Finger Eleven, reveal the music video for their latest single, “Adrenaline”, a rousing, intense anthem about banding together, even in tough times, to push forward, released digitally earlier this month via Better Noise Music. Watch it streaming below.

“Adrenaline” was one of the Most Added tracks in the US and is quickly climbing up the Active Rock charts. In Canada, it achieved the #1 Most Added spot for two consecutive weeks and is currently in the Top 10 at #9 on the Canadian Active Rock chart, making it the most-increased song this week.

Listen/download “Adrenaline” here.

One of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, Finger Eleven - Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums) - recently crossed 1 billion overall career streams, averaging 5 million streams per week. The Toronto-based band have released a series of consecutive hit albums and chart-topping singles including “One Thing,” “Paralyzer,” and “Together Right,” which topped the radio charts for five weeks in a row at #1.

Finger Eleven is currently on tour across North America with rock icons Creed on their “Summer of ‘99” tour which features additional interchanging support from Three Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck. The band will make a stop at Louder Than Life festival during the jaunt and will also appear as direct support to Creed back in Canada for two arena shows in November.

Dates and tickets here.

(Photo - Jesse Milns)