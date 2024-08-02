FINGER ELEVEN Hit 1 Billion Career Streams; New Track "Adrenaline" Available (Audio)

As of August 2024, Finger Eleven have officially crossed 1 billion overall career streams, averaging 5 million streams per week and therefore securing their status as one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time.

To celebrate, Finger Eleven have released a brand-new single “Adrenaline,” available today (August 2) digitally. Stream/download it here. Listen below.

Both hard-hitting and musically adventurous, the anthemic track about the thrill of being alive is the first sample of material from the band’s upcoming 2025 album and debut release following their signing to Better Noise Music. The music video for “Adrenaline” will be released later this month on August 23.

"Sonically, I think ‘Adrenaline’ showcases a different side of the band,” says lead vocalist Scott Anderson. “There’s an exciting pulse in the music and I wanted the lyrics to keep up with that same energetic level. The song makes me want to go out and try something wild, or at the very least: turn it up real loud."

Finger Eleven are currently on tour across North America as direct support to rock icons Creed on their “Summer Of ‘99” tour which features additional interchanging support from Three Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck. The band - Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums) - will make a stop at Louder Than Life festival during the jaunt and will also appear as direct support to Creed back in Canada for two arena shows in November.

Dates and tickets here.

(Photo - Jesse Milns)