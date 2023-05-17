FOO FIGHTERS Release Lyric Video For New Single "Under You"; Free Global Streaming Event Confirmed

Following a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances, Foo Fighters return with But Here We Are, out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records. The band have released a lyric video for the new single, "Under You", which can be viewed below. Stream the song here.

Today also marks the announcement of Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, a global streaming event packed with rock & roll (including debut performances of songs from But Here We Are), exclusive behind the scenes footage, and a few surprises - all captured in the spacious yet homey confines of the band’s own 606 studios. Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts will premiere May 21 at 8 PM, BT / 3 PM, ET / 12 PM, PT exclusively at foofighters.veeps.com/, with on-demand repeat viewing enabled through May 24. Whether you’ve got tickets for an upcoming Foo Fighters show or not, don’t miss this chance to get intimate - and LOUD - with the last great American rock band.

"Shows like this don't happen every day. To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift. Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we're honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans,” said Joel Madden, CEO and Founder, Veeps.

A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single "Rescued", the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.

But Here We Are is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Rescued"

"Under You"

"Hearing Voices"

"But Here We Are"

"The Glass"

"Nothing At All"

"Show Me How"

"Beyond Me"

"The Teacher"

"Rest"

"Under You" lyric video:

"Rescued" lyric video:

