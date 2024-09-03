Former LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER Launches New Band SHALLOW RISING; "Further" Single And Lyric Video Released

Former Lamb Of God drummer, Chris Adler, has launched the new rock band, Shallow Rising. Rounding out the band lineup is Alex Villarreal (vocals), Tim Ossenfort (lead guitar), Taylor Brandt (bass), and Tim King (keys).

A lyric video for the band's new single, "Further", can be viewed below. The song is available on all streaming platforms. Another single, "Remorse Code", will arrive on September 10, alongside an official music video.

The Liquid Conversations' host Shawn SixX recently caught up with Chris Adler, Tim Ossenfort, and Tim King to chat about all things music. Take a listen to their talk about how the music industry can beat a person down, how Shallow Rising came together, and the band's plans for the future.