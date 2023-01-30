Former NEVERMORE / ANNIHILATOR Guitarist CURRAN MURPHY Launches New Band 72 LEGIONS; Three Song EP Available

A savage, and visceral deathcore band from Cleveland Ohio, 72 Legions - based on the myth of Ars Goetia - bring brutal death, deathcore, and elements of black metal into a melodic yet violent mix of music.

Formed in 2022 by Devin Wirick (vocals) and Curran Murphy (guitars), the lineup was completed with Dan Gates (bass), Robert Quad (guitar) and Colton Zeitler (drums). The independe tly released three song EP, 72-EP, available now, will be followed up with the full length album in February 2023.

Plans for touring are being organized for 2023, and a second full length album is planned for the end of 2023.

Tracklist

"Procession"

"Paradise"

"Muted Empathy"

Pick up the EP via Bandcamp here.