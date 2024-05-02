FUMING MOUTH Debuts New Single "Daylight Again" Ahead Of Upcoming Tour; Lyric Video

New England death metal band, Fuming Mouth, has released a new single, "Daylight Again", in anticipation for their upcoming US tour with August Burns Red and festival performances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

The furious new death-sludge track was produced with Kurt Ballou (Full Of Hell, Code Orange, Nails) at GodCity Studios during the band’s Last Day of Sun recording session and is part of the critically acclaimed record’s concept of perseverance, survival and resurrection inspired by vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan’s battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The single features artwork by sci-fi/fantasy legend Bruce Pennington and is accompanied by the b-side track "Timeless", an alternate version of "Out of Time" from Last Day Of Sun.

Commenting on the new track, Whelan says: “‘Daylight Again’ expresses that the future is bright. It got so dark for the band behind the scenes. We had so many friends die, so many issues. It felt like it would never end.

The song was supposed to be the final track on our album Last Day of Sun but it didn’t fit on the vinyl so we threw it in the vault. It feels appropriate that a song called 'Daylight Again' finally gets to see the light of day.”

Fuming Mouth is currently touring in support of Last Day Of Sun, and will hit the road for headlining dates, festival appearances and shows with August Burns Red in May. Tickets are available now, here.

