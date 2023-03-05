GENERATION LANDSLIDE Releases “Love And Pain” Single / Video

Las Vegas melodic hard rockers Generation Landslide have released the video for “Love And Pain”, the third single from their debut album, Ruling The Street Scene.

The video, which can be viewed below, was produced by Anthony White and Jennifer Swanson, directed by Jennifer Swanson, and stars Stephanie Kappus. It was shot at the Tone Factory Recording Studio in Las Vegas and at the Backyard Bar in Henderson, NV.

The quartet's debut album, Ruling The Street Scene, was produced by the band's frontman, Anthony White and recorded at The Tone Factory in Las Vegas, NV. The album is a whirlwind of '80s and early '90s influenced melodic rock, complete with ocean wide hooks, sing-a-long choruses and a "feel good" vibe that continues throughout the entire album.

"I wanted to create an album that has a lot of up and down excitement that you can move your head to, and at the same time sing along to the choruses," says White.

Tracklisting:

"Little Miss Lonely"

"Feel The Sensation"

"Nite Time Magic"

"I’ll Keep Movin’ Along"

"Love And Pain"

"Are You Out There"

"Sweet Ellie May"

"The City On The Edge Of Forever"

"Me In You"

"Standing In The Rain"

In live news, catch Generation Landslide rockin' the following stages across the Lone Star State:

March

5 - Marfa, TX - The Lost Saloon

8 - San Angelo, TX - The Dead Horse Saloon

9 - Lewisville, TX - T's Bar and Grill

10 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

11 - Abilene, TX - Homer's Bar and Music Venue

(Photo – Jennifer Swanson)