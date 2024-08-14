GINGER EVIL – New Single “Dead On Arrival” Released

Finnish female-fronted rock sensations Ginger Evil have unveiled their new single and lyric video, “Dead On Arrival”, out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band commented on the new track: “Writing ‘Dead On Arrival’ was a like making a puzzle; Tomi came up with verses and bridge, Veli brought in the chorus, Toni his cool drum beats and Ella finished the song with catchy melodies. When we had recorded the song, we realised straight away that we had a really cool kick ass song, which was like old school classic rock with a modern twist. A great empowering live song. We wanted to make a lyric video for it so it would be easier for people to understand what the song is about.”

Ginger Evil began as Moonshine Inc. in 2005, in a rehearsal room in Helsinki, Finland. After a couple of years of rehearsal and composing, a fruitless search for a singer meant the songs were put on ice.

Meanwhile, guitarist Tomi Julkunen and bassist Veli Palevaara continued gigging in Finland with The Milestones, including arena shows with Deep Purple and Whitesnake. In the aftermath of their fifth album, those Moonshine Inc. songs from a decade back emerged from hibernation, so the search began again for a vocalist.

The powerful voice of Ella Tepponen was known to Tomi and Veli from many theatre and music projects, and drummer Toni Mustonen was already familiar to everyone. Jamming together found a shared musical passion, and a group creative process soon flourished. Ginger Evil was born.

“From Foo Fighters to Fleetwood Mac," is how the band hears their music, with singer Ella bringing a whole new kind of twist to their rock expression. Everything was coming together. Music producer and film director Richard Stanley, known for his work with The Who heard demos of Ginger Evil and was inspired to write lyrics.

In early 2022 Ginger Evil signed a deal with Deadfall Artist/Band management and a half year later with Frontiers Music Srl. (Def Leppard, TOTO, Whitesnake, Journey). For recording the debut album “The Way It Burns” Ella brought in Teemu Aalto (Insomnium) as a producer, who also handled the final mixes with final mastering by Grammy-nominated Svante Forsbäck of Chartmakers (Rammstein, Volbeat, Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica).