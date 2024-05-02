GOATWHORE Announce 15-Date UK / Ireland Tour With EYEHATEGOD In December

New Orleans' favourite extreme metal alchemists, Goatwhore, have confirmed they'll join Eyehategod on an all encompassing 15-date steamroller ride through the UK and Ireland.

Kicking off in Glasgow on December 6th and taking in an appearance at the Byker Grave Fest in Newcastle along with Discharge and more to be announced the day after before laying waste to the the shires over two weeks, finishing in Dublin, Ireland on the 21st.

It'll be the band's first time there since their highly-rated Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven album was released on Metal Blade Records in 2022.

Twin Troubled Tables Tour 2024:

December

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

7 - Newcastle, England - Byker Grave Fest, University

8 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

9 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

10 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

11 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

12 - Reading, England - Face Bar

13 - Brighton, England - Arch

14 - London, England - Garage

16 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms

17 - Bournemouth, England - The Bear Cave

18 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill

19 - Bristol, England - Marble Factory

20 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social

Tickets for all shows are available here.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)