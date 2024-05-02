GOATWHORE Announce 15-Date UK / Ireland Tour With EYEHATEGOD In December
May 2, 2024, an hour ago
New Orleans' favourite extreme metal alchemists, Goatwhore, have confirmed they'll join Eyehategod on an all encompassing 15-date steamroller ride through the UK and Ireland.
Kicking off in Glasgow on December 6th and taking in an appearance at the Byker Grave Fest in Newcastle along with Discharge and more to be announced the day after before laying waste to the the shires over two weeks, finishing in Dublin, Ireland on the 21st.
It'll be the band's first time there since their highly-rated Angels Hung From The Arches Of Heaven album was released on Metal Blade Records in 2022.
Twin Troubled Tables Tour 2024:
December
6 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay
7 - Newcastle, England - Byker Grave Fest, University
8 - Sheffield, England - Corporation
9 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
10 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
11 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion
12 - Reading, England - Face Bar
13 - Brighton, England - Arch
14 - London, England - Garage
16 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms
17 - Bournemouth, England - The Bear Cave
18 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill
19 - Bristol, England - Marble Factory
20 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo
21 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social
Tickets for all shows are available here.
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)