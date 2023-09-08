GOATWHORE Announce November US Headlining Tour; Tickets On Sale Now

New Orleans’ favorite extreme metal alchemists, Goatwhore, today confirm another US live takeover. The fall headlining run, which commences on November 3 in Little Rock, Arkansas, will wind its way through twenty cities through the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest, drawing to a close on November 26 in Pensacola, Florida. Support will be provided by Withered and Spiter. The journey follows the band’s tour supporting Eyehategod, currently underway.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Sammy Duet, “I am stoked to be touring with our brothers in Withered and the maniacs in Spiter. See all you hellrats on the road in November.”

Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

November

3 - Revolution Music Room - Little Rock, AR

4 - Black Circle Brewing - Indianapolis, IN

5 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL

7 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

8 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

9 - Song And Dance - Syracuse, NY

10 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

11 - Angel City Music Hall - Manchester, NH

12 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

14 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

15 - Broken Goblet Brewing - Bensalem, PA

16 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

17 - The Loud - Huntington, WV

18 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

19 - Asheville Music Hall - Asheville, NC

20 - New Brookland Tavern - Columbia, SC

21 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

24 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

25 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

26 - The Handlebar - Pensacola, FL

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)