GORGUTS Part Ways With Drummer PATRICE HAMELIN; Replacement Announced

Guitarist/vocalist Luc Lemay of Canadian death metal pioneers, Gorguts, has announced that drummer Patrice Hamelin has left the band, and they have a replacement.

Says Luc, "Hi everyone, I'm writing today to announce that drummer Michel Bélanger will be joining Gorguts, as Patrice Hamelin has left the band for personal reasons and to focus on his business.

"We want to wish Patrice all the best and we want to thank him for all these years for sharing the stage together! We love you man!!!!!

"I've met Michel a few years ago having played two shows with Deviant Process from Québec city. His talent struck me right away! He's a very skilled, talented, focused and devoted musician.

"We can't wait to hit the stage at Maryland Death Fest next spring with Michel! Horns up everyone!!!!!"



(Top photo - Jimmy Hubbard)