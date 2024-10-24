Guitarist KEN SUSI - "My Time Playing With AS I LAY DYING Has Come To An End"

Ken Susi, guitarist for Grammy-nominated metalcore pioneers, As I Lay Dying, has announced his departure from the band. The news comes shorty after bassist/clean vocalist Ryan Neff left the band, and tour manager Alex Kendrick stated that he "no longer" works for the group.

Susi shared the following message via Facebook this morning (Thursday, October 24):

"My time playing with As I Lay Dying has come to an end today. I leave with so much gratitude for everyone who followed and supported me from my days in Unearth to this era of my career. I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends.

"Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band.

"Ryan Neff is receiving a lot of backlash for stepping down first, and I regret not sharing this decision sooner and standing confidently with my friend -- he's a flawless musician and an even better person.

"I'll miss you all on this stage, and I look forward to seeing you on the next one. Anyone looking for a guitar player? My resume is ready."🤘🏼

As I Lay Dying will release their eighth full-length studio album, Through Storms Ahead, on November 15 via Napalm Records.

Through Storms Ahead will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear (North America only)

- 1LP Gatefold Solid Verde (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 200)

- 1LP Gatefold Black Clear Dust w/ 12'' Booklet, Slipmat (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 300)

Pre-order here.

Through Storms Ahead tracklisting:

"Permanence"

"A Broken Reflection"

"Burden"

"We Are The Dead" (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)

"Whitewashed Tomb"

"Through Storms Ahead"

"The Void Within"

"Strength To Survive"

"Gears That Never Stop"

"The Cave We Fear To Enter"

"Taken From Nothing"

"Whitewashed Tomb" video:

"We Are The Dead" video:

"Burden" video:

"The Cave We Fear To Enter" video:

As I Lay Dying are preparing to kick off their massive European "Through Storms Ahead Tour", featuring support from Caliban, Decapitated and Ov Sulfur, on November 15 in Würzburg, Germany. For tickets and more information on all shows, visit asilaydying.com.

As I Lay Dying lineup:

Tim Lambesis - vocals

Phil Sgrosso - guitar

Ryan Neff - bass/vocals

Ken Susi - guitar

Nick Pierce - drums