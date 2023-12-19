GUNS N' ROSES Classic Named The UK's "Greatest Guitar Riff"; QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Voted "Greatest Guitarist Of All Time"

Sky Arts have revealed the UK’s favourite guitar riff in a brand new three part documentary series, titled, Greatest Guitar Riffs, reports NME.

A poll of 2000 music fans votes was carried out to find out the nation’s favourite riff, and included in the top 40 were Sam Fender’s "Seventeen Going Under", Arctic Moneys’ "Do I Wanna Know" and Pharrell William’s "Happy".

But the top choice was revealed as "Sweet Child O’ Mine" by Guns N’ Roses. The track, which was released in June 1988, quickly topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the rock band’s only US Number One single.It came in at number 88th on Rolling Stone’s The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time list in 2021, and is clearly still a favourite of the UK public.

Director of Sky Arts, Phil Edgar-Jones, spoke on the series saying: “Whether its’ the late, great Jimi Hendrix, the stalwarts such as Iron Maiden and Led Zeppelin, or the new artists coming through, rock n’roll will never die.”

“There’s new talent coming through constantly. The appetite for new tunes and sweet riffs is as great as it ever has been,” he continued.

But the classics remained triumphant, with the poll finding that Queen’s Brian May was voted the greatest guitarist of all time, beating both Hendrix and Eric Clapton.

