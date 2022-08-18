GWAR - Award Winning Documentary This Is GWAR Arrives On DVD & BluRay In October

This Is GWAR, the critically acclaimed documentary detailing the history of the iconic heavy metal art collective, began streaming earlier this summer via Shudder, AMC Network's premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. On October 25, This Is GWAR will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD and is available for pre-order here. Both the Blu-Ray and DVD are chock full of special bonus features which are detailed below.

This Is GWAR is the Virginia collective's powerful story, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, other artists including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, and also includes never seen before footage of legendary GWAR frontman, Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus).

This Is GWAR is directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), with producers Tommy Avallone (Bill Murray Stories) and Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94). Executive Producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor.

Guitarist Brent Purgason comments on the upcoming release, “We are really happy to see This is GWAR available on Blu-Ray soon. While it’s impossible to tell the entire history of the band in one movie, the doc does an amazing job of showing the trials, tribulations, successes and losses of the legendary GWAR!”

“We're really excited to get this out there, so people can add This is GWAR to their home collection. You can never have enough GWAR! We have a lot of really cool special features, we think folks will really love,” adds director Scott Barber.

Blu-Ray and DVD Special Features:

1) Behind the scenes of a GWAR show

2) GWAR on Empire Records (As told by Ethan Embry)

3) The Legend of GWAR: The Story of the Scumdogs of the Universe

4) The Last Interview with Dave Brockie

5) GWAR From The Outside: Bonus Interviews

6) Four Pillars of GWAR: A brief deep dive into the origin of GWAR focusing on Hunter Jackson, Dave Brockie, Chuck Varga, and Don Drakulich

7) Slave Pit Walk Through with Michael Bishop

8) An Important Message from the Scumdogs of the Universe

9) This Is GWAR Commentary Track From Bob Gorman and Mike Derks

Check out the This Is GWAR trailer below:

2022 has been the year of GWAR, and there are no signs of that stopping anytime soon. Your Lords and Masters recently announced the fall leg of The Black Death Rager World Tour, in support of their critically acclaimed masterwork, The New Dark Ages, which is out on CD and digital via the band’s label Pit Records.

The tour starts off September 10, with an appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, VA and runs through November 3 in Baltimore, MD. A complete list of dates can be found below. Support on the tour will be provided by Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot. Tickets here.

The Berserker Blothar reports: “Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!”

Tour dates:

September

10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

13 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

14 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*

19 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

20 - Little Rock, AR - The Music Hall

21 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

25 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

26 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

27 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social Outdoors

28 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Outdoors

30 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

October

1 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

3 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue#

4 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

14 - Dallas, TX - Amplify

15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

16 - Austin, TX - Empire Live

18 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

19 - Orlando, FL - The Beachum

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

22 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theater

23 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

30 - Richmond, VA - The National

31 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

November

2 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

3 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

* festival

# without Light the Torch