How Rookie Rocker JOE COCKER Outdid The #1 Band Ever By Spazzing Out On The Biggest Stage In Rock History; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"How do you top the greatest band of all time? You can’t… The Beatles are the most popular group in history because of their flawless song craft… songs that have been covered more than any artist or band in history, more than a million times… but there was this one time that a gravelly-voiced madman named Joe Cocker did outdo the greatest band ever and he did it by spazzing out on the biggest stage in rock history… at Woodstock!, playing a cover of The Beatles' 1967 hit 'With a Little Help from My Friends'. After his performance people couldn’t stop talking about his insane performance. But clear back when The Beatles wrote this song, Ringo who was chosen to sing the lead vocal was very concerned about one of the lyrics in the song and he refused to sing it unless the band changed it. It’s one of the most misunderstood songs ever from Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The Vice President of the US hated it. Let’s get into the story next on Professor Of Rock."