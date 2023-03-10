I AM YOUR GOD Release "Shotgun" Lyric Video

Rising Finnish metal act I Am Your God release “Shotgun”, the fifth and final single before their new album SINister is unleashed. Full of discharge and defiance, "Shotgun" combines groovy melodies and heavy riffs in one must-hear song.

"With its super groovy and rebellious temper, 'Shotgun' represents another extrimity from our second album called SINister. Lyrically it’s full of discharge, defiance and self-destructive actions: if you have already managed to drive yourself crazy, the only way to deal with it is to top the speed and fight the fire with fire. 'Shotgun' is an unambiguous party anthem, and will do the needed last preparement before the album release as the final single. Pull that trigger!" - I Am Your God

Hailing from Lapland, Finland, I Am Your God’s newe album SINister will be a true gem for any fan of In Flames, Soilwork or Dark Tranquility. In between heavy riffs and punchy breaks (“Warriors”), I Am Your God succeeds in writing huge guitar melodies intertwined with a crisp sound and catchy refrains. Surprises like a dancey clean part opens up for an emotional and melodic climax (“Jailbreak”) and a synth-based pagan vibe similar to Wintersun and other traditional Finnish metal bands (“My Venom”, “Burden Of Blasphemy”) create an enchanting ambiance that fits SINister incredibly well.

At parts, I Am Your God can go really heavy, as on “Another Day To Die”, a song that slams with blast beats and heavy double bass drumming. Some moments, as in “The Hell I Create” might even remind you of Dimmu Borgir, also because singer Julius Vetämäjärvi offers a dry and black metal influenced style of vocals that perfectly match the band’s guitar work and synth sounds.

All in all, there are so many aspects within the sound of SINister, which always maintains an affinity to melody, which makes all songs on the album easily enjoyable. Describing their record as “the culmination of our journey from the past two years with massive development as songwriters and musicians,” which clearly shows within the outcome of eleven individually strong tracks.

As the band comments: “At the same time this album process has been the biggest pain in the ass, and also the driving force on our lives. While listening to the record, you can taste lots of these kind of extremities, and feel our mighty struggling in life, which is also one of the main themes lyrically.”

SINister will be released on May 5th via Out Of Line Music. Pre-order your CD now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Warriors"

"My Venom"

"Jailbreak"

"Burden Of Blasphemy"

"Shotgun"

"Dead Standing Tree"

"Another Day To Die"

"The Warden"

"Clash Of Beggars"

"Fulfill My Chalice"

"The Hell I Create"