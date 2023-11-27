IMMINENCE Release Music Video For New Single "Death By A Thousand Cuts"

Sweden's Imminence have established their own highly unique sound and have pushed their style. With the distinct use of classical string arrangements blended with the influence of ferocious Scandinavian metal, the sound and visual universe of the quintet stands out as an innovative and exciting act.

Fronted by vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarists Harald Barrett and Alex Arnoldsson, drummer Peter Hanström, and bassist Christian Höijer, Imminence have opened a new release cycle with three singles out since June 2023. The new tracks "Come Hell or High Water," "Desolation," and "Heaven Shall Burn" have quickly achieved millions of streams and achieved a rapid growth in social media following, furthermore given the band great attention during this year's festival season, where Imminence performed at Wacken, Summer Breeze, Tuska Open Air, Reload, shared stage with genre pioneers Architects, and much more.

Imminence recently announced their very first tour in North America. As always, the group never ceases to do the unexpected, and decided to embark on the tour as a headliner. Within 48 hours, the entire tour was sold out and some venues are now upgraded for the second time. To really honor the live premiere in North America, Imminence are taking the opportunity to release the brand new single, "Death By A Thousand Cuts". Watch the video below:

(Photo - Oscar Dziedziela)