IMPURE WILHELMINA Reveals New Album Details; Shares First Single

Impure Wilhelmina will be releasing their seventh full-length, Antidote, on May 21 via Season Of Mist. The first new chapter “Gravel” can now be viewed, in the form of a music video below.

Impure Wilhelmina comment on the track: "'Gravel' is a hymn to human pain. It starts in a dark mood, continues with a tortuous verse and ends with a chorus that we can't help but sing along. And this is how one will fulfill one's destiny. Indeed, man's destiny is to sing his sorrow, in the howling wind, as he bends under heavy burdens, his feet in the mud, under the pale glow of sardonic stars. Directed by Steven Blatter, the video transcribes the turmoil induced by this cold fatality, in a sad, mineral and epic atmosphere."

Tracklisting:

“Solitude”

“Midlife Hollow”

“Gravel”

“Dismantling”

“Jasmines”

“Vicious”

“Torrent”

“Unpredicted Sky”

“Antidote”

“Everything Is Vain”

“Gravel”:

(Photo by: Mehdi Benkler)