IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, JOURNEY, LED ZEPPELIN Producer KEVIN "THE CAVEMAN" SHIRLEY Lists California Home For $5.25 Million; Photo Gallery

Mansion Global is reporting that legendary producer and mixer Kevin "The Caveman" Shirley (Iron Maiden, Rush, Journey, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, etc.), has put his tranquil Malibu, California, estate on the market for $5.25 million.

The property, which is in the celebrity-centric Port Dume enclave, was listed Thursday by Eric Haskell of The Agency. Mr. Shirley bought the estate in 2013 for roughly $2.34 million according to property records.

The private, gated estate, which is on nearly an acre, comes with deeded rights to Little Dume Beach, which lies about a mile southwest of the inland estate.

“Few homes with beach rights to Little Dume are coming up right now,” Mr. Haskell said, adding that this private beach “is one of the better spots in California for surfing and outdoor activities.”

The 3,672-square-foot contemporary Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a great room and an exercise room.

“There’s an office at the top of the house that has a bird’s-eye view of the property, which is so lushly landscaped with palm trees and big beautiful flowers that it feels like a jungle,” Mr. Haskell said.

It also has a private deck, a heated spa, a heated in-ground pool, a den with a fireplace and four parking spaces.

The house, Mr. Haskell said, “offers really beautiful views of the canyon. It’s really a special setting because it’s perched so that you don’t see any other homes. The house itself weaves through the hillside, creating nooks and niches where you can have different experiences.”

Read more, and see a photo gallery, at Mansion Global.