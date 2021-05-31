JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Members Guest On Iron City Rocks Podcast; Audio

Episode #461 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast welcomes Jack Russell and Robby Lochner of Jack Russell’s Great White.

"Jack and Robby are performing June 3rd acoustically at Jergel’s in Warrendale, PA. Jack and Robby talk about what fans can expect from the show, how they kept busy during the pandemic including a Led Zeppelin-themed project, their approach to Great White classics acoustically and much more.

"We also welcome Jack Prybylski of The Floyd Concept. The Floyd Concept will be performing June 11 at the Crafthouse Stage & Grill. Jack, a member of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, is the musical director as well as the saxophone and keyboard player for the band."

Tune in here.