JAMES KOTTAK's Hometown Pays Tribute To Former SCORPIONS And KINGDOM COME Drummer - "He Had This Incredible Gift Of Music"; Video

Kingdom Come/ex-Scorpions drummer, James Kottak, passed away at 61 years of age on January 9. Louisville, Kentucky's WHAS-TV has released the video tribute to Kottack below, stating, "He was an international star, but he had major influence in his hometown of Louisville."

An excerpt from James Kottak's obituary states:

James Kottak, age 61, was born in Louisville on December 26, 1962 and died on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. At the age of 9 he acquired a strong interest in music, first the trumpet and then drums. He attended Durrett High School playing in the marching and stage bands. He attended the University of Louisville on a music scholarship and was in the marching band.

At the age of 14, he started playing drums professionally in local and regional rock bands until his mid 20s when he moved to Los Angeles. Within the first year his big break came with the band Montrose, then Kingdom Come with two albums, MTV videos and tours like Monsters of Rock. James also picked up studio work and later joined Warrant and eventually the Scorpions for over 20 years. He toured the world several times and met many amazing people, balancing it all with family life with his beloved children, Matty Kottak, Miles Kottak and Tobi Almudarris.

Read the full obituary here.