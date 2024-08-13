Japan’s BELLFAST To Release The Warrior Celt In October

Bellfast is a Japanese folk metal band that plays dramatic heavy metal with a lot of lyrical melancholy of Irish/Celtic music. Their third album The Warrior Celt will be released on October 23 via King Records. Preorder at kingrecords.co.jp.

Bellfast was formed in Nagoya, Japan in 1993. The band began as a four-piece progressive hard rock band, debuting in 2001 with the six-song EP Faraway Prayers (Mustang Records). After a brief hiatus, the band returned in 2006 as a robust seven-piece folk metal band including a violinist and flutist, and signed with King Records in 2010.

The band has released two full-length studio albums, the first Insula Sacra (2010) and the second Triquedraco (2017).

In 2023, the milestone year of the 30th anniversary of the band's formation, several members, including the founding bassist, left the band. However, despite this major crisis, the band continued to move forward without hesitation, and completed their third studio full album, The Warrior Celt, with the newly welcomed powerful new members.

Bellfast's sound style is unique. While they insist on being a traditional heavy metal band that emphasizes twin guitars, they also boldly feature violins and flutes, giving off a strong sense of admiration for folk music. And in this album, they show a more dramatic maturity than ever before. In addition to the melodic folk metal tunes that are so characteristic of Bellfast, they boldly take on new approaches that take a step forward in various directions.

The new members' high skills and fresh expressiveness have also contributed to the band's beautiful projection of the fresh colors of the new Bellfast around the unchanging basic axis of being faithful to their roots.

The mastering was handled by a renowned Finnish engineer Svante Forsbäck. He has mastered many masterpieces including Rammstein, Volbeat, Apocalyptica, Amorphis, Ensiferum, Finntroll, Korpiklaani, and Turisas, and has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

Tracklisting:

“Reminiscence (Intro)”

“Song For Devil”

“Ibernia”

“Last Ember Fades”

“Thor’s Roar”

“Morning Dies Away”

“I Am The Storm”

“I Demigod”

“The Warrior Celt”

Teaser:

Lineup:

Koh Nishino - Vocal

Taro Arai - Guitar

Makoto Kano - Guitar

Masaki Ikeda - Bass Guitar

Shingo Uchida - Drums

Izumi Takeuchi -Violin

Yumiko - Flute

Guest Musician:

Aki Fukawsawa - Backing Vocal