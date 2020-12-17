JASON BIELER On New Solo Album - "The Response To The First Two Songs Has Been, Quite Frankly, Amazing"

Jason Bieler is preparing to release his new solo album, Songs For The Apocalypse, under the moniker Jason Bieler and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra, on January 22 on CD/LP/Digital. On December 15th, Bieler released the new song, "Bring Out Your Dead" featuring David Ellefson (Megadeth), Devin Townsend, and Edu Cominato (SOTO, Jeff Scott Soto).

Bieler has issued the following update:

"Thank you, merci, grazie, danke, domo, spasiba, and tak! The response to the first two songs from the album has been… quite frankly, amazing. If you would have told me at this point in my career I’d be having my best year ever I would have said "Why did it take so long, where are the awards, and are those my fiber pills?"

So thank you all for all the time, kindness, love, and support. I am seriously grateful! Stay safe and hopefully, we will take this audio behemoth of a record on the road to a town near you… so long as a town near you has wonderful restaurants, a four seasons hotel (or 5-star equivalent), and a private airstrip.

One Love Big Up And Respect!"

The song is also availalbe to stream on all streaming services, here.

"As someone who tends to avoid guest appearances, I had to make an exception for the hyper-snuggly Jason Bieler as a direct result of a show he played in Vancouver I saw when I was 18 that I found super inspiring. Its my honor to be involved with such a snuggly, talented dude. =)" - Devin Townsend

"Jason Bieler is the modern-day Frank Zappa of our time. This record shows incredible diversity, melodies for days and an incredibly sophisticated view of the world through the eccentric lyrics and music of Mr Bieler. This record took me to new musical voyages I had never before explored and for that alone I'm thankful for the privilege of playing on this album." - David Ellefson (Megadeth/Ellefson)

Songs For The Apocalypse sees Bieler working with a diverse array of musical friends including Todd LaTorre (Queensrÿche), Dave Ellefson (Megadeth), Devin Townsend, Pat Badger (Extreme), Butch Walker (ex-Marvelous 3), Bumblefoot (Sons of Apollo), Clint Lowery (Sevendust), Benji Webbe (Skindred), Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah) and more. A full list of musical cohorts can be found below.

The first single and video, "Apology" features Todd LaTorre (Queensrÿche) on drums, Kevin Scott on bass, and a guest guitar solo from Andee Blacksugar (KMFDM), with Bieler handling lead vocals and all other instruments. Watch the video below, and pre-order/save the album here.

Bieler is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer who is also known for playing with hard rock band Saigon Kick, which achieved a platinum single in the US with the timeless hit "Love Is On The Way" from its gold-selling album The Lizard, which Jason also produced. Bieler also played in an early touring version of Talisman with Marcel Jacob and Jeff Scott Soto, as well as Super Transatlantic, with Extreme bassist Pat Badger, earning them a gold record for their work on the soundtrack for the American Pie movie. Recently, Bieler had been touring extensively as a solo artist. The shows featured a wide array of musical styles, absurdists humor, special guests, and more. He also runs, along with his brother, a successful record label, Bieler Bros., which has worked with Skindred, Will Haven, Nonpoint, Karnivool, Sikth, and many more.

Tracklisting:

"Never Ending Circle"

"Apology"

"Bring Out Your Dead"

"Annalise"

"Stones Will Fly"

"Down In A Hole"

"Anthem For Losers"

"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"

"Beyond Hope"

"Crab Claw Dan"

"Born Of The Sun"

"Baby Driver"

"Alone In The World"

"Very Fine People"

"Fkswyso"

"Apology" video:

Lineup:

All instruments and vocals by Jason Bieler unless listed otherwise below:

"Apology"

Drums: Todd LaTorre

Bass: Kevin Scott

Solos: Andee Blacksugar

"Bring Out Your Dead"

Drums: Edu Cominato

Bass: David Ellefson

Solo: Devin Townsend

"Annalise"

Bass: Kevin Scott

"Stones Will Fly, My Only Hope"

Drums: Ricky Sanders

Bass: Pat Badger

Solo and extra guitars: Butch Walker

"Down In A Hole"

Drums: Edu Cominato

Bass: Kyle Sanders

Extra Guitars: Stephen Gibb

"Anthem For Losers"

Drums: Ricky Sanders

Bass, Piano, Guitar Twanging: Clay Cook

"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"

Extra guitars solos and soundscapes: Emil Werstler

"Beyond Hope"

Guest Vocals: Benji Webbe

Drums: Ricky Sanders

Bass: David Ellefson

Solo: Bumblefoot

"Born Of The Sun"

Drums: Edu Cominato

Bass: Kyle Sanders

Solo: Clint Lowery

"Alone In The World"

Drums: Ricky Sanders

Guest Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto

Photo by RockNRollCocktail.com