KAMELOT - Two Videos In The Can For Upcoming New Album

According to Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood, the band shot two videos last week for their as-yet-untitled forthcoming album. Additionally, keyboardist Oliver Palotai offered the following update:

"Greetings from Belgrade, from a videoshoot for Kamelot. Such a great day, seeing Thomas, Sean, Tommy and Alex again after 2 1/2 years!

Video shootings are a peculiar thing, at least for me. You dive into a different form of art, you follow the director‘s commands, you dance with the camera. There’s a lot of waiting and watching, while your music is blasting through the speakers. Repeating scenes many times. Working until late at night.

The Serbian iCode team brought so many of our visions to life - we know it will be another visual masterpiece."

Kamelot checked in with the following update at the end of last year:

"Kam Empire South America! Life is slowly getting back to normal in the world, and as we’re busy working on the next album, we don’t forget touring plans! For the safety of our fans and for our own safety, we had to schedule the new dates for 2023 — early 2023! Find new dates below. Happy Holidays to all!"

Kamelot are:

Thomas Youngblood - guitars

Tommy Karevik - vocals

Oliver Palotai - keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - bass

Alex Landenburg - drums