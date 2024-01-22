KANSAS Share Video Footage From Saturday's Clearwater, Florida Concert With Special Guest STEVE MORSE

Prog rock legends Kansas, who are currently on their 50th anniversary “Another Fork in The Road” tour, have shared video from their January 20 concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida.

The fan-filmed footage for "Down The Road" and "Carry On Wayward Son" features special guest and former Kansas guitarist, Steve Morse. Additionally, Zak Rizvi is on guitar, filling in for Richard Williams for the night due to illness. Watch the clips below:

“Another Fork in The Road” celebrates 50 years of Kansas' illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

Ticket information can be found here.

Tour dates:

January

27 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

February

2 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

3 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

March

1 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

2 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

8 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

9 - St. Joseph, MO - Missouri Theater

22 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

23 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

April

5 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

6 - Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theatre

12 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

13 - Waukegan, IN - Genesee Theatre

19 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

20 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

26 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

27 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

May

2 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center*

4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

10 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

11 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

17 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall