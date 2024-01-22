KANSAS Share Video Footage From Saturday's Clearwater, Florida Concert With Special Guest STEVE MORSE
January 22, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Prog rock legends Kansas, who are currently on their 50th anniversary “Another Fork in The Road” tour, have shared video from their January 20 concert at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida.
The fan-filmed footage for "Down The Road" and "Carry On Wayward Son" features special guest and former Kansas guitarist, Steve Morse. Additionally, Zak Rizvi is on guitar, filling in for Richard Williams for the night due to illness. Watch the clips below:
“Another Fork in The Road” celebrates 50 years of Kansas' illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.
Ticket information can be found here.
Tour dates:
January
27 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts
February
2 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
3 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
March
1 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
2 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
8 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
9 - St. Joseph, MO - Missouri Theater
22 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre
23 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre
April
5 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater
6 - Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theatre
12 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre
13 - Waukegan, IN - Genesee Theatre
19 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre
20 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre
26 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
27 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
May
2 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center*
4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*
10 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
11 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
17 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall