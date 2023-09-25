KAUNIS KUOLEMATON - Melodic Doom Legion Share Lyric Video For "Elävältä Haudattu"

Finnish melodic doom metallers, Kaunis Kuolematon, have shared the next intense taste of their sophomore full-length record, Mielenvalta, which will be out October 13 via Noble Demon.

Following the release of the first single "Peilikuva", the band follows up today with a lyric video for the track "Elävältä Haudattu". Watch below.

Kaunis Kuolematon on "Elävältä Haudattu" (Buried Alive): "Briefly summarized. When the love of your life (whether it's your friend or your life partner, still the most important person in your life) has to give up the joy that life brings, and there's nothing you can do about it. The tone of the song and its melodies will lead you through this sad beautiful journey."

With a fearless approach that defies genre boundaries, this band has redefined the very essence of Melodic Doom Metal, seamlessly blending ethereal beauty with unrelenting force. Since their formation in 2012, Kaunis Kuolematon has embarked on a relentless quest to push the limits of their craft, creating a unique and mesmerizing brand of melancholic metal that resonates with fans from all corners of the metal spectrum. Their crushing and recognizable sound has earned them spots sharing stages with renowned acts such as Omnium Gatherum, Wolfheart, Cult of Luna, Vorna, and October Tide. From playing festivals to headlining their own shows across Finland, Kaunis Kuolematon has captivated audiences with their magnetic performances. With three albums, one EP, and several singles under their belt, these Finnish metallers have firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the metal scene.

With their latest album, Syttyköön Toinen Aurinko, featuring lyrics entirely in Finnish, Kaunis Kuolematon has already left an indelible mark on the scene, garnering praise from fans and critics alike. Now, as they prepare to unleash Mielenvalta, the band's evolution reaches new heights, promising an immersive experience that will leave you breathless.

Pre-order the new album at this location.

Mielenvalta tracklist:

"Surussa Uinuva"

"Elävältä Haudattu"

"Peilikuva"

"Mielenvalta"

"Nyt Olet Poissa"

"Maan Varjoisan Puolen"

"Aallot"

"Pahatar"

"Hukkunut Sydän"

"Peilikuva" video: