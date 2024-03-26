KHANATE Set May Release For Capture & Release, Clean Hands Go Foul Reissues

After a 14-year hiatus, Khanate returned in 2023 with the release of To Be Cruel, followed by physical reissues of their first two albums (Khanate and Things Viral), and now, as they prepare for their first live performances in nearly two decades, the band announces the forthcoming vinyl and CD reissues of Capture & Release and Clean Hands Go Foul via Sacred Bones Records on May 24.

Preorders:

Capture & Release

Clean Hands Go Foul

Khanate's live return is as precise and spare as these records and comprises only three perfectly curated performances: Roadburn Festival on April 20, followed by shows in Copenhagen on April 22 at Basement and Berlin on April 23 at Berghain.

As part of their Roadburn appearance, Khanate is also participating in the festival's side program, taking part in a conversation with renowned artist Seldon Hunt on April 19. Tickets for all shows can be purchased here.

Additionally, Khanate has shared live footage of Capture & Release from their 2006 performance at the WIRE Adventure in Music Festival in Chicago. The performance was originally released as a limited-edition DVD with Clean Hands Go Foul.

Khanate is:

Alan Dubin (vocals)

Stephen O’Malley (guitar)

James Plotkin (bass)

Tim Wyskida (drums)

(Photo - Ebru Yildiz)