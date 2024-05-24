KING ZEBRA Premier "Wicked" Music Video

Switzerland's King Zebra have released a video for "Wicked", the new single from their recently released new album, Between The Shadows. Order the album here, and watch the clip below:

King Zebra burst into the music scene with their 2019 EP, a sonic voyage marked by the standout track "Firewalker," amassing over 2 million streams and firmly establishing the band in the hearts of rock enthusiasts globally. Their presence soared as they graced renowned festivals like Rock the Ring and Rock of Ages, sharing stages with iconic acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Uriah Heep, and Rose Tattoo.

In 2020, King Zebra embarked on a transformative journey to Crehate Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden, to craft their sophomore album, Survivors, under the skilled guidance of producer Oscar Nilsson. The collaboration with ex-Thundermother singer Guernica Mancini on "Wall Of Confusion" elevated their sound, resonating with fans and critics alike. The album found a home with Golden Robot Records, paving the way for extensive touring throughout Europe, sharing stages with notable acts like Crash Diet.

Now, signed to Frontiers Records, King Zebra have delivered their next sonic masterpiece, Between The Shadows, meticulously produced once again by Oscar Nilsson. This is a musical journey three years in the making.

Tracklisting:

"Starlight"

"Children Of The Night"

"Wicked"

"Dina"

"Love Lies"

"Cyanide"

"With You Forever"

"Love Me Tonight"

"Out In The Wild"

"Restless Revolution"

"Love Lies" visualizer:

"Children Of The Night" video:

"Dina" video: