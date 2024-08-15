KURT DEIMER Joins TESLA On Keepin' It Real Tour

Hard rocker Kurt Deimer has been added to select dates of Tesla's Keepin' It Real Tour. Deimer's journey into the music industry saw him catch the attention of Brian Wheat of Tesla, who discovered Deimer during one of his opening performances for the iconic band year's ago.

"Tesla is an amazing band. Legendary in my eyes. It is our honor to be direct support for them on these shows and the many we have done the past 2 years," commented Kurt Deimer. "They have certainly helped Kurt Deimer reach a whole group of new fans by believing in us and taking us out to perform with them. Brian, Frank, Jeff, Dave and Steve are true friends and great people. I can't thank Tesla enough for what they have done for us."

Dates:

August

24 - Mount Vernon, KY - The OBT

27 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

28 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

31 - Cincinatti, OH - Brady Music Center

September

20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

24 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live

25 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre

Watch Kurt Deimer video for "Hero", featuring Phil X, below:

Kurt Deimer is a musician, actor and singer-songwriter originally from Cincinnati, OH. He is best known for his Work Hard, Rock Hard EP, which was co-written by Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X and produced by 5-time Grammy-award winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Breaking Benjamin). The EP also featured a guest appearance by Geoff Tate formerly of Queensrÿche, which lead to a trilogy of visually stunning music videos directed by the esteemed Scottish filmmaker Paul Boyd, recognized for his work with renowned artists like Sting, Deadmau5, and The Cult. In a whirlwind initial two years of touring, Deimer has graced the stage alongside esteemed acts like Tesla, Drowning Pool, Skid Row, Buckcherry, and Yngwie Malmsteen.

Kurt Deimer is currently promoting his latest feature film "Scared To Death" featuring written and directed by music video vet Paul Boyd, and starring horror legends Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Carnivale) and Lin Shaye (The Grudge, Insidious film series). The horror-comedy is the tale of a group of filmmakers who attend a séance at an abandoned children's orphanage in order to do research for a movie, which leads to a deadly mistake. "Scared To Death" is currently making rounds at horror festivals and recently premiered at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Adding to his accomplishments, Deimer's acting career soared when he appeared in John Carpenter's 2018 Halloween, portraying a crucial role alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and confronting the notorious Michael Myers as the teller. Additionally, his creative flair extended to production and acting.

(Photo - Ross Halfin Photography)