Lightning Strikes As METALLICA Launches Into "Master Of Puppets" In Munich; Video

Battling heavy rains and lightning, Metallica kicked off their 2024 tour at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on May 24.

As part of their multi-year M72 World Tour, Metallica played two gigs at Munich Olympiastadion on Friday and Sunday night (May 24 and 26) with each concert featuring a completely different setlist, reports Planet Radio.

Midway through the set on Friday, heavy rain started to batter the Olympiastadion and it gradually built in intensity as Metallica reached the climax of the concert. As the San Francisco metal titans launched into set closer, "Master Of Puppets", a thunderstorm erupted overhead with the Metallica crowd cheering every time a lightning bolt lit up the sky.

Undeterred by the torrential weather, a completely soaked James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo ploughed on with the performance amid an electric atmosphere.

Read more at Planet Radio, and watch Metallica perform "Master Of Puppets" in Munich below:

Metallica's next show is May 29 in Milan, Italy. Their complete tour schedule is available at this location.