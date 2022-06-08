LIVING WRECKAGE Featuring Members Of ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL And More Debut "Endless War" Music Video; Debut Album Due In September

Living Wreckage, the new powerhouse of metal musicians comprised of vocalist Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision), guitarists Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall) and Matt LeBreton (Downpour), bassist Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall, Act of Defiance) and drummer Jon Morency (Let Us Prey), have unleashed a video for the brand new single, “Endless War”, from their forthcoming and highly anticipated full-length album.

“With ‘Endless War’ we wanted to do a straight forward thrasher,” explains bassist Matt Bachand. “This song shows the more aggressive side of what we do as opposed to the previous releases of ‘One Foot In The Grave’ and ‘Breaking Point,’ which showcase a more melodic side to the band. As our influences are so varied, there is a little something for everyone on the upcoming full-length album."

The group’s self-titled debut will be released worldwide by M-Theory Audio on September 23 on CD, limited-edition colored vinyl and digital. Produced and engineered by Shane Frisby (Unearth, Bury Your Dead), and mixed by Pete Rutcho (Revocation, Falling in Reverse), the album is anticipated by fans curious to hear more music, as evidenced by how quickly their 3-song EP, which was available solely at their shows and via mail-order, sold out.

Two of these blasts of melodic, over-driven power can be heard as singles on digital platforms or by watching their videos for “One Foot In The Grave” and “Breaking Point”.