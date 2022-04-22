London's THE MERCY HOUSE Spark Explosive Comeback With New Single "Redemption"; Music Video Streaming

The Mercy House, a fan favourite underground rock band from the UK scene, have officially ended their seven-year hiatus to release their incendiary new single and video, “Redemption”, out today on all streaming platforms. The release coincides with the 10th anniversary of the band’s critically-acclaimed debut album, A Broken State Of Bliss, released this same week in 2012.

“Redemption” is a ferocious return, showing off The Mercy House’s most savage side. It was produced and engineered by the band themselves, aptly capturing the energy they came to be known for at their live shows. The video was filmed in London last March and directed by Henry Croston, known for his work with an eclectic mix of artists including Lewis Capaldi, Sigrid, Niall Horan and Orla Gartland, while the track was mixed by Adrian “Bila” Uritescu at Lowbass5 Studio in Transylvania and mastered by Graeme Lynch at Two Zero Nine Mastering in Liverpool.

The band have also announced that they’re currently working on and recording further new material for a later release.

The Mercy House first erupted onto the London scene in 2009 as a force to be reckoned with, quickly building up a reputation across the UK as a fiercely intense live act. Their debut album, A Broken State Of Bliss, was released in 2012 to rave reviews by fans and specialist press alike. This was followed by a relentless touring schedule which eventually took them to the stages of Download Festival and Bloodstock Open Air.

The band last played live at the now infamous Purple Turtle Club in Camden, North London, in June 2015 before going on an indefinite hiatus later that year. Since then, new fans have continued to discover their music through streaming platforms and social media.

Speaking about their return, The Mercy House say: “In these uncertain times it feels like 10 years is long enough to wait. Redemption is a track about being true to yourself and not allowing your voice to be silenced; it’s a poetic and pertinent message to share with you all at this juncture in the band’s history. This won’t be the last you hear from us, stay tuned…”

The Mercy House are:

Drew Davies - vocals

Dany Serrano - guitars & backing vocals

Dan Edwards - lead guitars

Nick Schlesinger - drums

(Photo - Chris McGuigan)