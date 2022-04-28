LYBICA Feat. KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's JUSTIN FOLEY Share Double Single "Palatial" (Video) / "Ferment" (Audio)

Lybica, a dynamic and instrumental band from South Florida that seamlessly blends flavorful guitar melody with powerful metallic crunch, and which features Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley on guitar, have today shared the double single "Palatial" and "Ferment".

Listen here, and watch a video for "Palatial" below..

"These tunes were two early ones that came together when we first started jamming, so it's fitting that they're the first songs we're sharing with everyone," Foley says. "I think they sum up what we're all about, blending loud with soft, heavy with hooks."

Lybica will release their debut album later this year via Metal Blade Records.

In other band news, Lybica will play their first show ever on May 7 at Haven Lounge in Winter Park, Florida, just outside of Orlando. The band has added drummer Chris Lane (A Brilliant Lie), to its lineup as of December 2021. He makes his debut in the "Palatial" video.

Foley continues, "Now that we have Chris [Lane] on drums, it's time to give these songs and more their live debut at Haven Lounge in Winter Park, Florida on May 7. We can't wait!!"

(Photo - @whoisjazel @blackcardfilms)